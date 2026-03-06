Is This the Shakeout We’ve Been Waiting For? | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains cautious, not just because of this week but because of the accumulation of yellow flags in recent months, which has many growth (and other) titles needing some repair. That said, he’s flexible: This could be the high-profile, headline-grabbing shakeout to end the four-plus-month sideways phase in the indexes, and Mike reviews a surprising number of great-looking stocks with good stories that are still out there. Get all his latest thoughts on the market, potential leaders and what could come next below. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: GEV, BE, VRT, MU, LBRT, TTMI, CRS, WWD, ASTS, PL, CF, WT, MTZ, AG

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

