Is This the Shakeout We’ve Been Waiting For? | Cabot Weekly Review

March 6, 2026
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains cautious, not just because of this week but because of the accumulation of yellow flags in recent months, which has many growth (and other) titles needing some repair. That said, he’s flexible: This could be the high-profile, headline-grabbing shakeout to end the four-plus-month sideways phase in the indexes, and Mike reviews a surprising number of great-looking stocks with good stories that are still out there. Get all his latest thoughts on the market, potential leaders and what could come next below. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: GEV, BE, VRT, MU, LBRT, TTMI, CRS, WWD, ASTS, PL, CF, WT, MTZ, AG

Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.