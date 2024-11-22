Individual Stocks Lead the Way Higher | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued solid action -- while the top-down evidence is once again positive but not powerful (including a yellow flag or two from the broad market), the bottoms-up (individual stocks) evidence remains extremely bullish, with tons of stocks from a variety of areas ratcheting higher. Mike talks about some thoughts on taking partial profits in big winners you have, a couple of sectors that seem to be emerging after long rests and a bunch of stocks that are joining the party, too.

Stocks Discussed: CLS, NFLX, BX, SHOP, PLNT, HUBS, DAY, PAYC, TOST, VIK, XLS, LITE, ALAB, EXEL, PODD, BKR, FTI

