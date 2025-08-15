Growth Under Pressure as Market Rotates | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the rotation in the market this week, with growth stocks under some pressure while things like homebuilders, financials and small caps perk up. Overall, he still sees more good than bad in the intermediate evidence, but more and more areas (especially growth) are just marking time, which has him comfortable holding some cash and being selective on the buy side, focusing on names that are either fresher breakouts or leaders dipping into support. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: RBLX, AXON, BROS, NET, ORCL, NBIS, RDDT, RKLB, ITB, SE, STX, WDC,

HNGE, GDX, NEM

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

