Growth Stocks to Lead the Way | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still sitting mostly in cash, advising subscribers to stick with the majority of evidence, which remains negative. That said, the rays of light he mentioned of late are still there, and have even grown stronger, with an increasing number of resilient names--making it easier to see which stocks are in pole position to lead the next upturn. The bottom line is that there’s a good chance that the next upmove is led by growth stocks, but for now Mike advises to let others fight it out on a daily basis while you remain (mostly) safe in cash. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: DOCN/NET, TSEM, CAVA vs group, VRT and FIX vs MOD, PL, NBIS vs CRWV, SEI vs APLD/IREN, AEIS, POWL, AROC/KGS, DVN/EOG

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