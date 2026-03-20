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Growth Stocks to Lead the Way | Cabot Weekly Review

March 20, 2026
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still sitting mostly in cash, advising subscribers to stick with the majority of evidence, which remains negative. That said, the rays of light he mentioned of late are still there, and have even grown stronger, with an increasing number of resilient names--making it easier to see which stocks are in pole position to lead the next upturn. The bottom line is that there’s a good chance that the next upmove is led by growth stocks, but for now Mike advises to let others fight it out on a daily basis while you remain (mostly) safe in cash. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: DOCN/NET, TSEM, CAVA vs group, VRT and FIX vs MOD, PL, NBIS vs CRWV, SEI vs APLD/IREN, AEIS, POWL, AROC/KGS, DVN/EOG

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Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.