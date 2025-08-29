Growth Stocks Stuck, but Setups Are There | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the continued tricky environment, with the broad market finding some buyers but with growth stocks mostly stuck in the mud, with ups and downs but not a lot of net progress. Mike remains very much big-picture bullish, and sees growth eventually re-engaging (in fact, he sees many decent setups here), but he’s keeping some dry powder available until he sees more names lift off. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: PSTG, APP, STX, WDC, SNOW, BROS, AS, RDDT, CRDO, RS, MP, DHI, IBP, ROAD, WYNN, CELH

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

