Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

Growth Stocks Slow while Defense Ramps | Cabot Weekly Review

January 16, 2026
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the mixed market, with the broad market and many industrial and commodity areas strengthening, while true blue growth sectors meander and defensive stocks ramp. Mike highlights setups he’s seeing in a variety of areas (including many intriguing AI plays, believe it or not) and shares his thoughts on various sectors and themes as well. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: RKT, ITB, PHM, IBP, TTMI, GEV, NVDA, TSEM, CCJ, SITM, YETI, CW, FIVE, DAL, UAL, MDB, SEI, VRT, AA, VIK

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.