Growth Stocks Slow while Defense Ramps | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the mixed market, with the broad market and many industrial and commodity areas strengthening, while true blue growth sectors meander and defensive stocks ramp. Mike highlights setups he’s seeing in a variety of areas (including many intriguing AI plays, believe it or not) and shares his thoughts on various sectors and themes as well. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: RKT, ITB, PHM, IBP, TTMI, GEV, NVDA, TSEM, CCJ, SITM, YETI, CW, FIVE, DAL, UAL, MDB, SEI, VRT, AA, VIK

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]