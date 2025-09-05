Fresh Breakouts and Leaning Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about another round of market ups and downs this week. He still sees many stocks (some growth, some outside of growth) acting well, including a good number of fresher names that have broken out within the last four to six weeks, while the major indexes found support near the key 10-week line. But the chop factor is still with us, with many titles moving sideways and with more starting to crack near-term support. All in all, Mike is leaning bullish as the evidence is mostly bullish and sees some good buys, but isn’t flooring the accelerator as the crosscurrents are pushing things around. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ALNY, ARGX, BBIO, RDDT, ALAB, GLW, MDB, PSTG, WYNN, DHI, RKT, FTI, NVDA, SNOW

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]