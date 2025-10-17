Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Earning Season Kicks off with Market on Edge | Cabot Weekly Review

October 17, 2025
Mike Cintolo

There’s been a lot going on over the past week, and Mike Cintolo dives into all of it in today’s Cabot Weekly Review -- from his thoughts on the overall market (still hanging in there but on the edge) to individual stocks (some cracking but many holding) to earnings season (many setups ... if the buyers decide to plow in). Get all of his latest thoughts on the market and many leaders here. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: LITE, NVDA, AVGO, WDC, VRT, PLTR, SNOW, NET, KRMN, ARGX, ALNY, MDGL

Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
