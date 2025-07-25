Bullish Vibes & Strong Trends | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued bullish vibes, with the trends strongly up and with the big picture looking excellent. That said, he does see more stocks that have stalled out for a few weeks, which could present issues ... or could present buying opportunities on earnings. Mike’s pulled in his horns a touch, but remains overall positive and is aiming to enter some earnings winners in the weeks ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: ORCL, COIN, ZS, VEEV, BLK, SCHW, IBKR, SHOP, URI, CW, FIX, Z

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]