Broad Market Solid, Growth Stocks Lag | Cabot Weekly Review

Mike Cintolo says this week is typical of early January, with some dramatic ups and downs among certain stocks and sectors (some on news, some not), but the overall picture hasn’t changed, with a solid broad market but lagging growth stocks. That said, there are many potential catalysts coming that Mike mentions, and his watch list is as big as it’s been in a while--now it’s a matter of seeing if growth stocks (and the overall market) can see accelerated buying from here. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stock Discussed: BROS, ONON, LITE, GEV, CCJ, APH, AMAT, LRCX, NVDA, MDB, AXSM, MDGL, BBIO, KTOS, AVAV, RKT, DAL, LUV, CENX, AA

