AI Chaos but the Market Holds Up | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the wild week that was, with the huge AI maelstrom on Monday followed by a very impressive snapback--though, to this point, just about all the indexes and growth measures he watches are neutral. Still, he sees more good than bad out there and is keying off the next couple of weeks: If the market can break out and leading stocks react well to earnings, there should be tons of merchandise to own.

Stocks Discussed: CRWD, OKTA, CYBR, NET, SHOP, DUOL, XLI, DE, TOST, FOUR, IBIT, CRDO, MRVL, AVGO

