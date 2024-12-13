Adding to Our Watch List for What Comes Next | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo goes in-depth on the growth stock pullback, including how he’s been handling it and his thoughts for what’s to come in the near-term (using one of his big winners as an example). Overall, Mike has pared back due to the action of individual leading stocks, though he’s flexible and is keying off what comes next -- he’s OK holding a chunk of cash in case another round of selling hits near-term. but his watch list is chock-full of names if and when big investors step up.

Stocks Discussed: DASH, GEV, GOOG, AVGO, TSM, VST, COIN, IBIT, TTD, SHOP, CRDO, CIEN, Z, CRWD

