A True Bull Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still overall bullish and thinks this could be a true bull market--but at the same time, he’s telling subscribers to keep their feet on the ground, as many stocks are extended, interest rates are testing key levels and earnings season is ramping up. Of course, Mike is still OK buying (he did a little bit this week) and sees many tight patterns that he reviews, but he’s being discerning and is OK holding a bit of cash as he waits for better entry points.

Stocks Discussed: KKR, TSM, PINS, EXPE, GTLB, ASO, AXP, FRPT, TDW, WFRD, ITCI, XBI

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]