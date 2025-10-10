A Strong Market, AI & the Government Shutdown | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about the market’s continued strong performance and some of the big picture themes from the last week, from AI to the government shutdown. Tyler previews what’s expected from the upcoming earnings season, as well as where investors see the Fed taking interest rates at the last two meetings of 2025. Tyler wraps up the video with ten stock that are acting well, including a few bank stocks and coal stocks, two areas getting more coverage from Wall Street analysts. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: CENX, BKSY, OUST, METC, HCC, CADE, CFG, TEM, SYM, SERV

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

