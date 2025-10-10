Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
A Strong Market, AI & the Government Shutdown | Cabot Weekly Review

October 10, 2025
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about the market’s continued strong performance and some of the big picture themes from the last week, from AI to the government shutdown. Tyler previews what’s expected from the upcoming earnings season, as well as where investors see the Fed taking interest rates at the last two meetings of 2025. Tyler wraps up the video with ten stock that are acting well, including a few bank stocks and coal stocks, two areas getting more coverage from Wall Street analysts. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: CENX, BKSY, OUST, METC, HCC, CADE, CFG, TEM, SYM, SERV

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
