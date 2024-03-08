A Stock-by-Stock Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is seeing more of a stock-by-stock market, where he’s happy to ride winners that are extended to the uspide, but also is formulating a plan with those names for when we get the inevitable pullback. Meanwhile, he goes into detail on many fresher names that have emerged more recently that should be earlier in their runs -- and possibly hold up better if the market does wobble.

Stocks Discussed: PSTG, APP, PLTR, ARM, AXON, ITB, TOL, FRPT, CELH, NXT, ABNB

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]