Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

A Hectic but Positive Week in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

October 24, 2025
Mike Cintolo

Today’s video has Mike Cintolo discussing the market’s hectic but positive week, as buyers continue to show up where they “should” for the market. Individual stocks have been trickier, including many highfliers that are undergoing tests of their uptrends, but Mike continues to think earnings season will tell the tale here, as there are tons of stocks with solid setups that could begin fresh intermediate advances if Q3 reports please big investors. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!cv

Stocks Discussed: BE, IREN, APLD, VRT, CRDO, AVGO, LITE, HXL, MS, SNOW, MDB, SOFI, ZS, W, BOOT

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.