A Hectic but Positive Week in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

Today’s video has Mike Cintolo discussing the market’s hectic but positive week, as buyers continue to show up where they “should” for the market. Individual stocks have been trickier, including many highfliers that are undergoing tests of their uptrends, but Mike continues to think earnings season will tell the tale here, as there are tons of stocks with solid setups that could begin fresh intermediate advances if Q3 reports please big investors. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!cv

Stocks Discussed: BE, IREN, APLD, VRT, CRDO, AVGO, LITE, HXL, MS, SNOW, MDB, SOFI, ZS, W, BOOT

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]