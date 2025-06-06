Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Your Attention | Cabot Weekly Review

June 6, 2025
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon reviews all the drama and market-moving news from the last week, including Trump’s call with Xi Jinping and his dust up with Tesla’s Elon Musk. Tyler also reviews the latest job market data and ties that in to his conversation of next week’s important inflation readings and what investors should expect from the Fed’s next meeting on June 18. Tyler wraps up the video with a look at three small-cap stocks that pique his interest right now, including one name that he expects few investors have ever heard of.

Stocks Discussed: FIP, LMND, FVRR

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.