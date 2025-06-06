3 Small-Cap Stocks Worth Your Attention | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, small-cap expert Tyler Laundon reviews all the drama and market-moving news from the last week, including Trump’s call with Xi Jinping and his dust up with Tesla’s Elon Musk. Tyler also reviews the latest job market data and ties that in to his conversation of next week’s important inflation readings and what investors should expect from the Fed’s next meeting on June 18. Tyler wraps up the video with a look at three small-cap stocks that pique his interest right now, including one name that he expects few investors have ever heard of.

Stocks Discussed: FIP, LMND, FVRR

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]