What Is Relative Performance (RP)?

Key Takeaways:

Relative Performance helps identify market leaders. A rising RP line shows that a stock is outperforming the broader market, while a falling RP line signals underperformance. The direction of the trend matters more than the line’s absolute value.

Sustained outperformance can strengthen a buy case. An RP line that has been rising for at least 13 weeks can indicate positive momentum, especially when it’s paired with strong company fundamentals. New highs in the RP line are an especially encouraging sign.

RP can also provide an early warning when momentum weakens. Extended underperformance—often eight weeks or more—may be a reason to consider selling, but Relative Performance should be evaluated alongside price action, trading volume, moving averages and the company’s fundamentals.

One of our favorite ways to measure the health of a stock (especially during a market decline) is to measure its Relative Performance.

A stock that holds its value during a declining market often soars once the market turns higher. In a strong bull market, most stocks will rise, even the stocks of weak companies!

But you should concentrate your efforts on the best companies with the strongest stocks, the market’s leaders. The way to find them is by analyzing RP lines.

Specifically, Relative Performance is calculated by dividing the closing price of a stock by the close of an index. (We use the S&P 500 weekly figures.) The changes are then plotted on a line graph, using a log scale—this is called the RP line.

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When a Relative Performance line is moving upward, the stock is outperforming the market. When it’s moving downward, the stock is underperforming the market.

A flat RP line indicates the stock’s performance is equal to the market’s.

The absolute value of the RP line isn’t important; the trend is.

Visualizing Strong Relative Performance

The chart below of Sandisk’s (SNDK) performance relative to the S&P 500 is a good illustration:

You can see the Relative Performance in the primary chart, with the performance of Sandisk (SNDK) and the S&P 500 in the two secondary charts.

The uptrend in Relative Performance until June reflected strong outperformance by SNDK. Then, AI-related stocks hit the skids over the summer, and SNDK underperformed. Since August, however, it’s been beating the broader index again, as you can see in the (once again) rising RP line.

How We Use Relative Performance to Make Buy and Sell Decisions

In general, we like to see a minimum of 13 weeks of outperformance (an uptrending RP line) before we consider buying a stock. Once this condition has been met, we conclude the stock has positive momentum.

If a company has a compelling fundamental story and strong positive momentum, it’s a candidate for purchase.

What constitutes strong momentum?

When a stock has a powerful RP line, its corrections will be brief, lasting just a week or two. The longer the Relative Performance correction, the weaker the situation. There’s nothing more positive than an RP line that’s hitting new highs!

In general we’ll consider selling a stock if it underperforms the market for eight weeks or longer.

But we’ll also consider individual technical factors, like how deep (or shallow) the correction has been, whether the stock has been declining on heavy trading volume (a big negative), or if it’s holding up in an area of price support.

Relative Performance analysis is extremely important, but it’s not done in a vacuum. There are other considerations.

When deciding whether to buy (or sell) a stock, investors should also examine both the fundamentals of the company and the technical health of the stock. There are dozens of technical indicators you can look at, but it’s important not to fall victim to “paralysis by analysis” by using too many indicators or studies at once. Keeping it simple by studying the price, volume and moving averages will capture the real picture of the stock’s supply and demand relationship.

Interpreting Relative Performance lines is as much an art as it is a science. But to any serious investor, it’s worth the effort. It gives you the conviction to stay with a stock rather than sell for a quick profit. It helps you identify the strongest stocks in both weak and strong markets. And it gives you advance notice that a stock is weakening.

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*This post is periodically updated to reflect market conditions.

