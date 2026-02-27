The Era of Deglobalization Is Upon Us

For decades, globalization was a defining force of the world economy.

Companies optimized supply chains for cost efficiency, spreading production across borders to take advantage of lower labor costs and streamlined trade.

That model is now shifting.

Rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, pandemic disruptions, climate events, and national security concerns have exposed vulnerabilities in highly concentrated global supply chains. As a result, nations are increasingly prioritizing resilience over pure efficiency.

This movement toward deglobalization and supply chain re-shoring does not mean global trade disappears. Rather, it becomes more regionalized and strategically aligned. Governments and corporations alike are seeking diversified sourcing, domestic production capacity, and trusted trade partnerships.

The emphasis has moved from “just in time” to “just in case.”

One of the clearest examples is in semiconductors. Advanced chips are foundational to modern economies—powering everything from smartphones and automobiles to defense systems and artificial intelligence. Heavy geographic concentration of fabrication capacity in East Asia has prompted major policy responses.

The United States, Europe, and other regions are investing tens of billions of dollars to incentivize domestic semiconductor fabrication plants. These new fabs require advanced equipment, materials, construction services, and long-term operational support, creating a ripple effect across capital goods and industrial suppliers.

Geopolitical fragmentation has also contributed to rising defense spending. Many countries are modernizing military capabilities in response to shifting global power dynamics. Spending is increasing not only on traditional aerospace and weapons systems but also on cybersecurity, drones, satellite systems, and advanced communications technologies. Defense budgets tend to be multi-year in nature, providing relatively stable demand visibility for contractors and suppliers.

If there was any doubt, the impact on investors should be coming into focus.

At the same time, in the absence of other developments, re-shoring manufacturing is inflationary. I mean, globalization was about locating manufacturing to lower-cost areas. To counter that effect requires significant automation investment.

Domestic production must be competitive despite higher labor expenses. This drives adoption of robotics, machine vision systems, industrial software, and AI-enabled quality control. Companies specializing in factory automation, motion control, and precision equipment stand to benefit as manufacturers upgrade facilities to operate efficiently closer to end markets.

Supply chains are not simply moving back to developed economies. There is also meaningful diversification toward countries seen as geopolitically aligned and cost-effective alternatives. Mexico and India, for example, are emerging as key beneficiaries of “friend-shoring” strategies.

Mexico’s proximity to the United States and integration under trade agreements position it as a natural manufacturing partner. India, with its large workforce and expanding infrastructure, is attracting investment in electronics, pharmaceuticals, and technology assembly. These regions may see sustained capital inflows and industrial development over the coming decade.

Supporting all of this is the need for expanded infrastructure and logistics networks. Ports, rail systems, warehouses, highways, and cross-border transport hubs must scale to accommodate new trade patterns.

Self-driving trucks are likely to benefit as demand for trucking will increase and the labor pool for drivers continues to shrink. Industrial real estate, logistics providers, and infrastructure engineering firms are positioned to participate in this buildout.

From a market perspective, deglobalization and re-shoring point toward a multi-year capital expenditure boom in manufacturing capacity, defense systems, and supporting infrastructure.

Such cycles tend to favor industrial companies, capital goods manufacturers, aerospace and defense contractors, and materials suppliers. Certain emerging markets aligned with supply chain diversification trends may also benefit disproportionately.

While globalization defined the last era of economic expansion, resilience and strategic autonomy are shaping the next.

The reconfiguration of global supply chains is likely to be a durable force influencing corporate investment decisions—and equity market leadership—over the next decade.

This article is adapted from my just-released report—7 Megatrends That Will Drive the Stock Market in the Coming Decade—that discusses the major forces at work in our economy and where there is a high likelihood of substantial investment opportunities and profits. Right now, you can access this report for free here.

