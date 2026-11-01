Black Friday came early for Wall Street this year.

Last week, the S&P 500 plunged 8.6%, its worst weekly performance in more than 18 months. The Nasdaq lost 10%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8%, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index dropped 7.5%.

By Friday’s close, the S&P 500 was down more than 11% from its October high, officially putting the index in correction territory.

And the damage wasn’t limited to high-flying technology stocks.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors finished the week in the red, as you can see in the table below.

Ticker Sector Change (%): Nov. 13-20 XLP Consumer Staples -2.05 XLU Utilities -3.07 XLRE Real Estate -4.3 XLV Health Care -6.15 XLY Consumer Discretionary -6.27 XLE Energy -6.85 XLF Financials -7 XLI Industrials -7.35 XLB Materials -7.45 XLC Communication Services -7.97 XLK Information Technology -12.49

Technology stocks were hit hardest, falling 12.5%. But industrials lost 7.4%, financial stocks fell 7%, and energy stocks dropped 6.9%. Even the traditionally defensive healthcare sector declined more than 6%.

That’s a lot of merchandise on the clearance rack.

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Of course, the bounce-back early this week initially reversed a lot of the selling, but the next two days gave most of that back, so there are still a lot of potential bargains in the market.

As of Tuesday’s close (and after the huge rally), 200 stocks in the S&P 500 remain in bear market territory, more than 20% below their highs.

The Best Bargains May Be Outside Technology

The current correction is being driven in large part by concerns about artificial intelligence.

And while the rebound in tech shares temporarily alleviated some of those concerns, the return of a single CEO doesn’t reverse structural concerns about circular financing or massive CapEx bills coming due in the next few years.

But given the widespread selling last week, it’s worth remembering that a broad market correction gives investors an opportunity to buy quality companies at prices that were unavailable just a few weeks ago.

History offers plenty of examples.

In March 2020, the S&P 500 plunged roughly 34% as the COVID-19 pandemic brought much of the global economy to a standstill.

Yet the market bottomed on March 23 and recovered all its losses by August.

In 2022, the S&P 500 fell roughly 25% as inflation surged and the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates.

But the market eventually recovered, rewarding investors who purchased high-quality companies near the lows.

There’s no guarantee the current correction will follow the same path. But market declines have historically created some of the best opportunities for patient investors.

How to Approach the Pre-Black Friday Sale

If you’re investing with a time horizon of five or 10 years, the recent selloff should be getting your attention.

That’s not to say you should buy every discounted neocloud hand over fist just because they’re trading at a discount.

Some companies are facing legitimate business challenges. And as I cautioned on the Cabot Street Check podcast a few weeks ago, big moves should be treated as counter-trend rallies until proven otherwise.

The fact of the matter is, the S&P 500 remains below its 200-day moving average, a sign that the primary trend has weakened considerably.

Until we see the market string together a period of higher lows and higher highs, that primary downtrend should be treated as the dominant trend in the market.

But a dominant trend is not a permanent feature. After all, the long-term bias of the market remains up.

For investors looking out a few years, buying incrementally can make more sense than trying to pick a bottom.

You could establish an initial position at today’s discounted prices and reserve additional cash in case the market falls further.

Or you could build a watch list of high-quality companies and wait for signs that selling pressure is exhausted.

Either approach beats chasing stocks simply because they’re cheaper than they were a month ago.

After all, there’s no prize for being the first buyer at the bottom; sometimes it pays to wait for more confirmation of a reversal.

One More Black Friday Bargain

Of course, identifying genuine bargains takes research. And when hundreds of stocks are falling at once, separating long-term winners from potential value traps can be challenging.

That’s what we do every day at Cabot Wealth Network.

Our analysts search for opportunities across a wide range of strategies, from growth stocks and promising small caps to dividend payers and more conservative investments.

And with the market correcting or possibly even bottoming out, there could be plenty of opportunities to put those strategies to work.

For a limited time, we’re offering 40% off every Cabot investment advisory service.

Whether you’re looking to take advantage of the recent selloff, diversify your portfolio or position yourself for 2027, there’s a Cabot advisory designed to help.

Explore Cabot’s Black Friday Sale – Save 40% on All Investment Advisories

The discounts on Wall Street could get even bigger before this correction runs its course.

But for long-term investors, that’s not necessarily bad news.

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