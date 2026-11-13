What NVDA Stock Looks Like Without Jensen Huang | Cabot Street Check

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This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss why it’s time to stop buying the dip, Jensen Huang’s ouster and what the ongoing scandal could mean for Nvidia (NVDA) in the future. Then, they take a closer look at this week’s market bounce, neocloud earnings, and expectations for higher interest rates in the months ahead. After that, Tom Hutchinson joins to discuss the value of investing in dividend stocks, energy, financials, REITs, and how he’s maximizing portfolio income in today’s tricky environment. For more information on Tom’s upcoming webinar—and to sign up to attend—visit cabotwealth.com/street.

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