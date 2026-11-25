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This week, Mike Cintolo puts out a pre-Thanksgiving video where he dives into the bad (indexes south of 200-day lines, defensive stocks still ramping) and good (legitimate pickup in fear, many resilient names) of the market, as well as sharing thoughts on following a proven system and running through a couple scenarios of what could come. The best news is that this decline is setting the stage for the next uptrend, which will come—but right here, Mike continues to stay close to shore while going over a handful of stocks that look ready to get going … if the market allows it. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: LLY, TGTX, REGN, TOST, CROX, LTH, NDAQ, TW, NET

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