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Daily Stock News  Stock Market

Beware When Government Policy, War and Markets Intersect

There are growing concerns about (and allegations of) market manipulation around the Iran War, and investors should remain vigilant.

April 1, 2026
Ed Coburn
Green military radar screen close up, under the radar

Recent government actions surrounding the Iran war, Venezuela policy shifts, and energy markets have created conditions that raise questions – though they are not proof – about the potential for market signaling and opportunistic profit-taking.

Oil prices and equities have reacted sharply to political announcements. For example, a temporary U.S. pause on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure triggered a rapid stock market rally and a drop in oil prices, only for volatility to return when tensions quickly escalated again. Similarly, easing sanctions on Venezuelan oil and releasing Iranian supply were explicitly aimed at influencing global energy prices.

These moves demonstrate how policy decisions can act as powerful market signals. Energy stocks, which are highly sensitive to oil price expectations, often amplify these swings, sometimes moving faster than the underlying commodity itself.

The bottom line: While critics – including foreign officials – have accused governments of “manipulating markets” through messaging, there is no verified evidence of coordinated profiteering. What is clear is that in an environment where policy, war, and markets intersect, the line between strategic communication and market impact gets blurred.

For now, individual investors should remain vigilant when trading in certain sectors, particularly energy, because of the current volatility and the possibility of manipulation. Cabot’s analysts are on duty to help you find the opportunities and avoid becoming cannon fodder.

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Ed Coburn
Ed Coburn
Ed Coburn has run Cabot Wealth Network since 2018 when he bought the company from longtime friend and colleague Tim Lutts. Ed is a graduate of Cornell University and holds an MBA from the Olin School of Management at Babson College. His career has brought him into many different sectors of the economy, from software and healthcare to transportation and manufacturing, and even oil spills. He is active in the Financial Media Association, a past Director of the Software & Information Industry Association, a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, and a frequent speaker at industry events.