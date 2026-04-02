Fine-Tune Your Watch List | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is sticking with his defensive stance, but his biggest pieces of advice are to ignore the noise and headlines, while also working overtime on fine tuning your watch list. There remain many growth names that are acting resiliently (a stark contrast to what was seen three months ago, when the market was topping out) and stocks may have found a low to work off of in the near-term. Mike’s holding lots of cash, but could do some buying if any indicators flash green lights going ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: CIEN, LITE, GEV, DELL, MRVL, YOU, AXSM, CENX, AA, MGY, DVN

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