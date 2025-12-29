2 Copper Mining Stocks Poised for the Red Metal’s Breakout

Copper prices are capturing investor attention amidst a broad rally in metals as a group. After a sluggish couple of years, the red metal is breaking out — driven by supply constraints, accelerating demand from clean-energy infrastructure, and industrial growth worldwide. In fact, copper has posted one of its strongest annual rallies in over a decade in 2025, with prices surging more than 35% year-over-year as a result of supply disruptions and booming demand tied to technology and renewable energy build-outs.

That renewed momentum is lifting copper mining stocks across the board. Below, we highlight two major players that stand to benefit from the ongoing copper upswing.

Southern Copper (SCCO)

Southern Copper remains one of the most significant pure plays in the copper mining space. The company operates large integrated mining, smelting, and refining assets across Mexico and Peru, making it a core holding for exposure to the base metal.

Key reasons to consider Southern Copper:



Strong performance year to date: SCCO has climbed considerably in 2025, rising more than 60% in this year alone, reflecting the red metal's rally and investor appetite for mining equities.

Dividend yield: The company offers a not-insignificant 2% dividend yield.

Production scale: Southern Copper is among the world's largest copper producers, giving it a strong operational footprint and exposure to rising copper demand as electrification and infrastructure expansion continue.

Risks & considerations: Metals and miners have put together a banner year, and SCCO is no exception. This raises the risk of volatility (as we’re seeing today) and the possibility of chasing the rally into a possible reversal. Long-term investors should consider incrementally entering positions by dollar-cost averaging on dips.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan stands as one of the most recognized names in copper mining stocks globally. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Freeport is a major producer of copper (alongside gold and molybdenum), with substantial operations in North and South America and Indonesia.

What makes Freeport a key player:



Robust operational results: Freeport has beaten earnings expectations each of the last four quarters, underscoring operational resilience amid strong copper prices.

Tariff exposure advantage: Shifts in trade policy — including potential tariffs on copper imports — could benefit domestic producers like Freeport by tightening supply and elevating prices.

Market positioning: FCX's scale and diversified asset base help insulate it from localized disruptions while positioning the company to capture elevated global demand for the red metal.

Watchpoints: Freeport’s share price can be sensitive to operational headlines — such as mine accidents or shifting production forecasts — and market sentiment can swing with broader commodity price trends.

Why Consider Copper Mining Stocks Now

Investors tracking the industrial metals complex see copper as more than just a raw material — its role in electrification, EV production, renewable energy systems, and technological infrastructure makes it a strategic asset. The red metal’s recent price performance suggests supply constraints may persist even as demand continues to grow.

As a result, shares of companies focused on copper mining have become a favored way to participate in the commodity’s breakout potential — combining exposure to rising copper prices with the operational leverage that miners often deliver.

