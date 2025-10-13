Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Optimizing Your Retirement Planning

It is always a good time to review your retirement planning to make sure you’re making the best use of the retirement options that are available to you.

October 13, 2025
Ed Coburn
Happy couple enjoying retirement on a walk down the coast after successful retirement planning.png

Saving for retirement is one of the most important financial goals you’ll ever pursue.

The U.S. tax code offers several powerful, tax-advantaged vehicles to help you build wealth for your future—most notably the 401(k), traditional IRA, and Roth IRA. But what if you don’t have access to a 401(k) or your income is too high for a Roth IRA?

I’m going to cover how these accounts work, how to use them effectively, and what alternatives exist if you don’t qualify.

The Big Three: 401(k), Traditional IRA, and Roth IRA

401(k): The Employer-Sponsored Workhorse

A 401(k) and the closely related 403(b) for employees of certain nonprofits, schools or religious organizations, is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that lets you contribute a portion of your paycheck to a tax-advantaged investment account. Many employers offer matching contributions, making it one of the most powerful savings tools available.

Key Features:

· Tax Benefits: Contributions are pre-tax, reducing your taxable income. Investments grow tax-deferred.

· Contribution Limits (2025): $23,500 (under 50); $31,000 (50+ with $7,500 catch-up); extra catch-up for ages 60-63.

· Employer Match: Many employers match a percentage of your contributions.

· Investment Choices: Typically mutual funds, target-date funds, and sometimes company stock.

· Withdrawals: Taxed as ordinary income; 10% penalty for withdrawals before age 59½ (with exceptions).

· Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs): Begin at age 73.

Example: If you earn $80,000 and contribute $10,000 to your 401(k), your taxable income drops to $70,000, and your investments grow tax-deferred until you withdraw in retirement.

If you change jobs, you have a few different options to consider for how to handle your funds:

· Leave funds in the old 401(k) (if balance > $5,000)

· Roll over to your new employer’s 401(k)

· Roll over to a traditional or Roth IRA

· Cash out (not recommended—penalties and taxes apply)

Traditional IRA: Tax-Deferred Flexibility

A Traditional IRA is an individual account you open yourself, not tied to an employer. It offers tax-deferred growth and, in many cases, tax-deductible contributions.

Key Features:

· Tax Benefits: Contributions may be tax-deductible (subject to income limits if you or your spouse are covered by a workplace plan); investments grow tax-deferred. Deductibility is subject to income limits.

· Contribution Limits (2025): $7,000 (under 50); $8,000 (50+).

· Eligibility: Anyone with earned income can contribute, regardless of income, but deductibility may be limited.

· Withdrawals: Taxed as ordinary income; 10% penalty for withdrawals before age 59½ (with exceptions).

· RMDs: Begin at age 73.

Example: You contribute $7,000 to a traditional IRA. If deductible, your taxable income drops by $7,000, and your investments grow tax-deferred until you withdraw in retirement.

Roth IRA: Tax-Free Growth for the Long Haul

A Roth IRA allows you to contribute after-tax dollars and enjoy tax-free growth and withdrawals in retirement.

Key Features:

· Tax Benefits: Contributions are not deductible, but qualified withdrawals (after age 59½ and 5-year holding period) are tax-free. Especially advantageous for younger investors who expect their tax rate to increase later in life.

· Contribution Limits (2025): $7,000 (under 50); $8,000 (50+). Limits apply across all IRAs.

· Eligibility: Income limits apply (MAGI phase-out begins at $150,000 for singles, $236,000 for married filing jointly in 2025).

· Withdrawals: Contributions can be withdrawn any time tax- and penalty-free; earnings are tax- and penalty-free if qualified. No RMDs during your lifetime.

· Funding Sources: Regular contributions, spousal contributions, rollovers, conversions.

Example: You contribute $7,000 after-tax to a Roth IRA. Your investments grow tax-free, and you can withdraw all earnings tax-free in retirement.


Retirement Plans in Brief
Feature
401(k)
Traditional IRA
Roth IRA
Who can contribute
Employees (via employer)
Anyone with earned income
Anyone with earned income (subject to income limits)
Contribution limit (2025)
$23,500 (<50); $31,000 (50+)
$7,000 (<50); $8,000 (50+)
$7,000 (<50); $8,000 (50+)
Tax treatment
Pre-tax contributions; tax-deferred growth; taxed at withdrawal
Pre-tax (if deductible); tax-deferred growth; taxed at withdrawal
After-tax contributions; tax-free growth and withdrawals
Employer match
Often
No
No
RMDs
Yes (age 73)
Yes (age 73)
No
Early with-
drawal penalty
10% before 59½
10% before 59½
Contributions: none; earnings: 10% before 59½ +5 years
Income limits
No
No for contributions; yes for deduction
Yes for contributions
Investment choices
Limited (plan menu)
Broad (any broker)
Broad (any broker)
Source: Cabot Wealth Network (www.CabotWealth.com)

4 Tips to Maximize Your Benefits

1. Maximize Employer Match in Your 401(k). Contribute at least enough to get the full employer match—it’s free money. Increase your contribution rate over time, especially after raises or bonuses before your lifestyle has adjusted to the new higher income.

2. Consider a Roth IRA for Tax-Free Growth. If eligible, fund a Roth IRA for tax-free withdrawals and no RMDs. Roth IRAs are especially valuable if you expect to be in a higher tax bracket in retirement.

3. Use an IRA for Tax Deductions or Additional Savings. If you don’t have a 401(k) or want to save more, contribute to a traditional IRA. If you’re not eligible for a deduction, consider nondeductible contributions or a backdoor Roth IRA. (see below)

4. Coordinate Contributions. You can contribute to both a 401(k) and an IRA in the same year, subject to their respective limits.

What If You Don’t Qualify?

Certain high earners and self-employed people are not eligible to participate in some or all of “the big 3” we’ve just been discussing. In that case, there are still some options to consider that can help you save for retirement.

1. Backdoor Roth IRA: For High-Income Earners

If your income is too high for direct Roth IRA contributions, you can use the backdoor Roth IRA strategy. Here’s how it works:

· Make a nondeductible contribution to a traditional IRA.

· Convert the amount to a Roth IRA soon after (ideally before it earns investment gains).

· Pay taxes only on any gains between contribution and conversion.

Example: You earn $200,000 (single), above the Roth IRA income limit.

· Contribute $7,000 post-tax to a traditional IRA.

· Convert to Roth IRA; pay tax only on any earnings before conversion.

· File IRS Form 8606 to report the conversion.

Caution: If you have other pre-tax IRA balances, the pro-rata rule applies, potentially increasing your tax bill.

2. Roth 401(k): No Income Limits

Some employers offer a Roth 401(k), which combines the high contribution limits of a 401(k) with the tax-free withdrawals of a Roth IRA.

Feature
Roth 401(k)
Contribution limit (2025)
$23,500 (<50); $31,000 (50+)
Tax treatment
After-tax contributions; tax-free growth and withdrawals
Employer match
Yes (matched contributions go into traditional 401(k))
Income limits
None
RMDs
Yes (unless rolled to Roth IRA)

Example: You earn $300,000 and your employer offers a Roth 401(k). You can contribute up to $23,500 (or $31,000 if you’re over age 50) regardless of income.

3. For the Self-Employed and Small Businesses

SEP IRA (Simplified Employee Pension)

· For self-employed, freelancers, or business owners.

· Employer-only contributions (up to 25% of compensation, max $70,000 in 2025).

· Contributions are tax-deductible; grows tax-deferred.

· Withdrawals taxed as income; 10% penalty before 59½.

SIMPLE IRA (Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees)

· For businesses with ≤100 employees.

· Both employer and employee can contribute.

· Employee limit: $16,500 ($20,000 if 50+ in 2025; $21,750 if between 60 and 63; these numbers also vary by employer size).

· Employer must match up to 3% of compensation or contribute 2% for all employees.

· Early withdrawals may incur a 25% penalty if taken within first two years.

Feature
SEP IRA
SIMPLE IRA
Who can open
Self-employed, any size business
Small businesses (≤100 employees)
Contribution limit
Up to 25% of comp. ($70,000 max)
$16,500 ($20,000 if 50+)
Who contributes
Employer only
Employer and employee
Roth option
No
No
Early withdrawal
10% penalty before 59½
25% penalty in first 2 years

4. Health Savings Account (HSA): Triple Tax Advantage

If you have a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), you can contribute to an HAS to get tax-deductible contributions, tax-free growth, and tax-free withdrawals for qualified medical expenses

After age 65, you can use HSA funds for any purpose (these will be taxable if not for medical expenses), making it a powerful supplemental retirement account.

5. Taxable Brokerage Accounts

If you’ve maxed out all tax-advantaged options, invest in a regular brokerage account. You have no limits to be concerned about and have maximum flexibility.

These have no contribution limits or income restrictions. Capital gains and dividends are taxable, but long-term capital gains are taxed at favorable rates. You also have no early withdrawal penalties or RMDs. And you can always use tax-efficient index funds or ETFs to minimize taxes.

Contribution Limits (as of 2025)

Account Type
Under Age 50
Age 50+
401(k)
$23,500
$31,000
Roth 401(k)
$23,500
$31,000
Traditional IRA
$7,000
$8,000
Roth IRA
$7,000
$8,000
SIMPLE IRA
$16,500
$20,000
SEP IRA
$70,000
$70,000
HSA (Individual)
$4,300
$5,300*
HSA (Family)
$8,550
$9,550*

* HSA catch-up contributions begin at age 55+, not age 50.

Scenario 1: Employee with 401(k) and IRA Options

· Age: 35

· Salary: $90,000

· Employer offers 401(k) with 4% match

· Eligible for both traditional and Roth IRA

Strategy:

1. Contribute at least 4% to 401(k) to get full match.

2. Max out Roth IRA ($7,000).

3. Increase 401(k) contributions as budget allows.

Scenario 2: High Earner, No Access to Roth IRA

· Age: 45

· Salary: $250,000

· Employer offers 401(k) and Roth 401(k)

Strategy:

1. Max out Roth 401(k) ($23,500).

2. Use backdoor Roth IRA ($7,000).

3. Invest additional savings in a taxable brokerage account.

Scenario 3: Self-Employed Consultant

· Age: 40

· Net income: $120,000

Strategy:

1. Open SEP IRA; contribute up to 25% of net income (max $30,000).

2. Contribute to Roth IRA if eligible.

3. Use HSA if enrolled in HDHP.

4. Invest extra savings in a taxable account.

What to Do If You Don’t Qualify for a 401(k) or Roth IRA

1. Open a Traditional IRA. No income limits for contributions and if you’re not covered by a workplace plan, contributions are deductible regardless of income.

2. Use the Backdoor Roth IRA. Make nondeductible traditional IRA contributions, then convert to Roth.

3. Maximize HSA Contributions. If you have a high-deductible health plan, use an HSA for retirement savings.

4. Open a SEP or SIMPLE IRA. Self-employed or small business owners can save much more than with a traditional or Roth IRA.

5. Invest in a Taxable Brokerage Account. Use low-cost, tax-efficient index funds or ETFs with the advantages of no contribution or income limits and flexibility for withdrawals.

Which Account Is Right for You?

Situation
Best Option(s)
Employer offers 401(k)
Max out match, then IRA/Roth IRA
High income, no Roth IRA access
Roth 401(k), backdoor Roth IRA, taxable account
Self-employed
SEP IRA, Solo 401(k), SIMPLE IRA, Roth IRA (if eligible)
No employer plan, moderate income
Traditional IRA, Roth IRA, HSA, taxable account
Maxed out all tax-advantaged plans
Taxable brokerage account

Withdrawal Rules and Tax Considerations

Account Type
Contributions
Growth
Withdrawals
Early Withdrawal Penalty
RMD
401(k)
Pre-tax
Tax-deferred
Taxed as income
10% before 59½
Yes
Roth 401(k)
After-tax
Tax-free
Tax-free (qualified)
10% before 59½
Yes*
Traditional IRA
Pre-tax (if de-ductible)
Tax-deferred
Taxed as income
10% before 59½
Yes
Roth IRA
After-tax
Tax-free
Tax-free (qualified)
None for contributions; 10% on earnings before 59½/5 years
No
SEP/SIMPLE IRA
Pre-tax
Tax-deferred
Taxed as income
10% (SEP), 25% (SIMPLE, first 2 years)
Yes
HSA
Pre-tax
Tax-free
Tax-free (medical); taxed as income otherwise
20% before 65 (non-medical)
No
Taxable Account
After-tax
Taxable
Capital gains/dividends taxed
None
No

* Roth 401(k) RMDs can be avoided by rolling over to a Roth IRA before RMD age.

Tips for Maximizing Retirement Savings

1. Start Early: Time and compounding are your best friends.

2. Maximize Tax-Advantaged Accounts: Prioritize accounts with the best tax benefits and highest contribution limits.

3. Don’t Neglect Alternatives: If you don’t qualify for certain accounts, use backdoors, HSAs, or taxable accounts.

4. Revisit Annually: Account rules and limits change; review your strategy each year.

5. Coordinate with a Professional: Especially for complex strategies (backdoor Roth, SEP/SIMPLE IRAs), consult a tax or financial advisor.

Whether you’re just starting your career, earning a high income, or working for yourself, there’s a retirement savings strategy for you. The 401(k), traditional IRA, and Roth IRA form the backbone of most plans, but alternatives like the backdoor Roth IRA, Roth 401(k), SEP/SIMPLE IRAs, HSAs, and taxable accounts ensure that everyone can build a secure future.

By understanding the rules, maximizing contributions, and investing wisely, you can take full advantage of the tools available—regardless of your situation.

Ed Coburn
Ed Coburn
Ed Coburn has run Cabot Wealth Network since 2018 when he bought the company from longtime friend and colleague Tim Lutts. Ed is a graduate of Cornell University and holds an MBA from the Olin School of Management at Babson College. His career has brought him into many different sectors of the economy, from software and healthcare to transportation and manufacturing, and even oil spills. He is active in the Financial Media Association, a past Director of the Software & Information Industry Association, a member of the American Association of Individual Investors, and a frequent speaker at industry events.
