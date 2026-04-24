Your Secret Investing Superpower

In most areas of life, size is an advantage.

Big companies have more resources. Big institutions have more influence. Big funds have more capital.

But in the stock market, size can be a serious handicap.

In fact, one of the greatest and most overlooked advantages individual investors have is that they are small.

Small enough to move quickly. Small enough to be flexible. Small enough to act without constraints.

In a world where large funds manage tens or hundreds of billions of dollars, that kind of agility isn’t just helpful—it’s powerful.

The Hidden Burden of Being Big

To understand why small investors have an edge, it helps to look at the limitations large institutional investors face.

Imagine you’re running a $100 billion mutual fund.

If you want to build a meaningful position, say 2% of your portfolio, you need to invest $2 billion in a single stock. That immediately creates a problem.

There aren’t many stocks with enough liquidity to absorb that kind of buying without pushing the price higher. And even if there are, it can take days, weeks, or even months to build that position without dramatically impacting the market.

The same problem exists when selling.

If that $2 billion position needs to be reduced or eliminated, the fund manager can’t just hit “sell” and move on. Doing so would drive the price down sharply, causing the position to be worth substantially less.

So instead, they sell slowly. Carefully. Quietly.

And sometimes, too late.

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Trading Liquidity: The Constraint You Don’t Have

This is what professionals call a liquidity constraint.

Large funds are often limited to investing in highly liquid, large-cap stocks because they need to be able to enter and exit positions without disrupting the market.

That means they frequently avoid small-cap stocks, emerging growth companies, and thinly traded opportunities.

For individual investors, this limitation doesn’t exist.

If you want to invest $5,000 or $50,000 in a stock, you can do it almost instantly without moving the price. Even a $100,000 position in all but the tiniest of nano-cap stocks can be acquired without much price impact in most cases.

And when it’s time to sell, you can exit just as quickly.

This gives you access to a much wider universe of opportunities, including some of the most dynamic and fastest-growing companies in the market.

Speed Is a Real Edge

Markets move fast. News breaks. Trends shift. Sentiment changes.

Large institutions often take time to react. Decisions go through committees. Trades are executed gradually. Risk controls require careful coordination.

Individual investors don’t have those constraints. If you identify a compelling opportunity, you can act immediately. If a stock breaks down or your thesis changes, you can exit in seconds. That speed matters.

In growth investing especially, the difference between acting early and acting late can mean the difference between a large gain and a missed opportunity.

The Power of Going to Cash

Another major advantage individual investors have is the ability to move to cash.

Many large funds are required to stay mostly invested at all times. Their mandates, benchmarks and investor expectations don’t allow them to raise large cash positions, even when markets look risky.

So they stay invested through downturns. They may reduce exposure, rotate sectors or hedge. That may enable them to beat the market even. But if a fund beats the market while the market drops 13%, you’re still losing money. And funds rarely go fully defensive.

Individual investors, on the other hand, can do exactly that. If the market turns bearish, you can sell your weak positions, raise cash, and be “locked and loaded” for when better opportunities emerge.

This is something Cabot’s Chief Investment Strategist, Mike Cintolo, did so brilliantly in late 2008. He read the signs and was 80% in cash when the bottom fell out. Cabot Growth Investor subscribers kept their powder dry and were able to jump back in quickly to capture the discounted prices available. The result was that while the market was way off, his subscribers didn’t just protect their assets, they made a killing.

That flexibility can be invaluable during volatile periods like then. And now!

Avoiding large drawdowns isn’t just about protecting capital. It’s about preserving your ability to take advantage of the next opportunity.

The Opportunity in Small-Cap Stocks

One of the clearest ways individual investors can benefit from their size is by investing in smaller companies.

Small-cap stocks are often less followed by analysts and therefore less efficiently priced. And they’re often earlier in their growth cycles, creating the potential for significant upside.

For large funds, these stocks are often off-limits. They simply can’t build positions big enough to matter without overwhelming the market.

That leaves a wide-open playing field for individual investors.

While small-cap investing comes with higher risk, it also offers the possibility of finding the next big winner before institutions can meaningfully participate.

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Chief Analyst Tyler Laundon is widely recognized for his ability, and proven track record, of finding small, often thinly traded stocks with little or no analyst coverage that are leveraging technology to address an emerging large-scale opportunity. That is something even the great Warren Buffett lamented he was not able to do.

Flexibility Beats Complexity

Institutional investing is often complex by necessity. Large portfolios require diversification across sectors, geographies and asset classes. Risk management systems are layered and rigid. Compliance requirements are extensive. All of this can slow decision-making.

Individual investors have the luxury of simplicity.

You can focus on your best ideas, concentrate your portfolio if appropriate, and change direction quickly. You don’t need to justify every move to a committee or align with a benchmark. That freedom allows you to think independently. And act decisively.

One of the things that advisory services like Cabot Stock of the Week are able to do is rotate among sectors and strategies to quickly respond to the ever-changing stock market. That enables Chief Analyst Chris Preston to pursue strategies like growth, value, income, aggressive or defensive as the situation warrants. Big funds just don’t have that kind of flexibility.

The Psychological Advantage

There’s also a psychological benefit to being small.

Institutional investors are constantly judged by clients, by benchmarks, by peers. That pressure can lead to herd behavior, short-term thinking, and a reluctance to deviate from consensus.

Individual investors don’t face those same pressures. You don’t need to match an index every quarter. You don’t need to explain your decisions to anyone else.

That independence can lead to better long-term decision-making—if you use it wisely.

But Only If You Use It

Of course, being small doesn’t automatically make you successful.

On your own, you don’t have access to the research, the expertise, or the experience of big investors.

And many individual investors fail to take advantage of their biggest strengths.

They hold onto losing positions too long. They hesitate to act when opportunities arise. They unnecessarily over-diversify, diluting their successes. And they often follow the crowd instead of thinking independently.

In other words, they behave like large institutions without any of the structural protections.

That’s a missed opportunity.

5 Tips to Turn Your Size into an Advantage

To truly benefit from being small, you need to lean into the advantages it provides.

Keep these five guidelines in mind to make best use of your strengths as an individual investor:

Act decisively. When you identify an opportunity, don’t wait for perfect confirmation. Cut losses quickly. Your ability to exit positions instantly is a major edge. Use it. Stay flexible. Don’t feel obligated to stay fully invested if conditions aren’t favorable. And don’t wait too long after a correction to get back in. Explore underfollowed areas. Look beyond large-cap stocks where institutions dominate. Think independently. You don’t need to follow consensus views.

The Bottom Line

In investing, bigger isn’t always better. Large funds have resources, research teams and access. They also have constraints on their actions.

Individual investors have something different: freedom.

The freedom to move quickly. The freedom to go to cash. The freedom to invest where others can’t.

Used correctly, that freedom is a powerful edge.

So, the next time you think about what you lack as an individual investor, remember this:

Your size isn’t a disadvantage.

It’s a superpower.

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