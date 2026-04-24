Small Caps Are Taking the Lead | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, small cap expert Tyler Laundon talks about the regime change that has small cap stocks leading the market higher in 2026. He gets into macro developments - what’s new in the conflict with Iran, what happened during the Kevin Warsh confirmation hearing, and what we should expect from the Fed’s meeting next week. Tyler wraps up the video with a quick look at five stocks that have compelling charts right now. If you don’t already subscribe to Tyler’s Cabot Small-Cap Confidential here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks discussed: MTZ, WFRD, NOK, ANAB, DGII

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]