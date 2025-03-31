The Cabot Wealth Network Investing Style Quiz

Instructions: Please answer the following questions to the best of your ability. Choose the answer that most closely aligns with your preferences and investment goals.

1. When you think about investing, what excites you most?

a) The potential for rapid, significant gains.

b) Steady, reliable growth over the long term.

c) Earning income through dividends and interest.

d) Protecting my capital and avoiding losses.

2. How would you describe your ideal investment timeframe?

a) Very short-term (days to weeks).

b) Short-term (weeks to months).

c) Medium-term (1-3 years).

d) Long-term (5+ years).

3. Which of these best describes your risk tolerance?

a) I’m comfortable with high risk for the potential of high reward.

b) I’m comfortable with moderate risk for moderate returns.

c) I prefer low risk, even if it means lower returns.

d) I want virtually no risk, even if it means minimal returns.

4. What is your primary investment goal?

a) To grow my wealth aggressively.

b) To achieve a comfortable retirement.

c) To generate income now.

d) To preserve my capital.

5. How closely do you follow the stock market?

a) I follow it obsessively, every day.

b) I check in on it regularly, several times a week.

c) I glance at it occasionally, maybe once a week.

d) I rarely pay attention to it.

6. Imagine one of your investments drops significantly in value. What’s your most likely reaction?

a) Buy more, believing it will rebound.

b) Hold on and wait to see what happens.

c) Sell a portion to cut my losses.

d) Sell everything to avoid further losses.

7. Which of these investment types is most appealing to you?

a) High-growth stocks and options.

b) A diversified portfolio of stocks and ETFs.

c) Dividend-paying stocks and bonds.

d) Money market accounts and CDs.

8. How much time are you willing to dedicate to managing your investments?

a) A significant amount of time; I enjoy the research.

b) A moderate amount of time.

c) A minimal amount of time.

d) I prefer someone else manage it for me.

9. Which statement best describes your attitude toward losing money on an investment?

a) It’s an acceptable part of investing, as long as I win in the long run.

b) I’m willing to accept some losses, but I want to minimize them.

c) I’m very uncomfortable with losing money.

d) I cannot tolerate losing any money.

10. What size of portfolio do you have, or aspire to have?

a) Aggressively grow a smaller portfolio.

b) A substantial portfolio that I want to grow steadily.

c) A portfolio that provides reliable income.

d) A portfolio I want to protect and pass on.

Scoring and Recommendations:

Count the number of times you answered each letter (a, b, c, d).

Mostly A: You are an aggressive, growth-oriented investor who is comfortable with higher risk. Consider exploring Cabot Growth Investor, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Top Ten Trader, Cabot Cannabis Investor and Cabot Early Opportunities.

Mostly B: You are a balanced investor seeking steady growth and are comfortable with moderate risk. Consider exploring Cabot Stock of the Week, Cabot Value Investor, Cabot Explorer, Cabot Turnaround Letter, and Cabot Money Club.

Mostly C: You are a conservative investor focused on income generation and capital preservation. Consider exploring Cabot Dividend Investor, Cabot Income Advisor, Cabot Retirement Club, Cabot Profit Booster and Cabot Money Club.

Mostly D: You are a very conservative investor primarily focused on capital preservation and avoiding risk. Consider exploring Cabot Dividend Investor, Cabot Income Advisor, and Cabot Retirement Club.



Important Note: This quiz is designed to provide a general indication of your investing style and risk tolerance. It is not a substitute for professional financial advice. Since investing styles and preferences do not have precise boundaries, it’s a good idea to look at adjacent styles as well to see if they feel like a better fit for you. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

To further refine your Cabot Wealth Network service selection, please call us at 1-800-326-8826 or chat with us using the link at the top of this page.

[author_ad]