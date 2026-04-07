The Discipline of Cutting Losses

One of the hardest lessons in investing has nothing to do with finding great stocks.

It’s knowing when to admit you’re wrong.

Most investors understand, intellectually, that losses are part of the game. But when a stock drops 10%, 20% or more below their purchase price, something changes. Logic gives way to emotion. The focus shifts from making money to “getting back to even.”

That’s where real trouble begins.

As a business mentor of mine used to remind me – hope is not a strategy.

Because the true cost of holding a losing stock isn’t just the loss you see on your screen – it’s the opportunity you’re missing elsewhere.

Selling a losing stock feels like failure.

When you buy a stock at 100 and it falls to 80, selling locks in a 20% loss. Holding on, by contrast, preserves hope. Maybe it will bounce back. Maybe the market is wrong.

This is one of the most powerful behavioral traps (cognitive biases) in investing: loss aversion.

Psychologically, losses hurt about twice as much as gains feel good. So instead of making rational decisions, investors delay action, rationalize poor performance and often double down.

But the market doesn’t reward hope. It rewards discipline.

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The Math of Losses (Why Small Losses Matter)

Losses are not symmetrical. A 50% loss requires a 100% gain just to break even.

Here’s how it works:

Loss Gain to Break Even -10% +11% -20% +25% -30% +43% -40% +67% -50% +100% -80% +500%

The deeper the loss, the harder the recovery.

This is why successful investors focus on keeping losses small. A series of manageable 10% losses is a lot easier to recover from than one 50% drawdown.

But even this math doesn’t tell the full story.

The biggest cost of holding a losing stock is not the loss itself – it’s what you could have done with that capital instead.

Let’s look at a simple comparison:

Scenario Investment Outcome 1. Hold a stock down 30% for 12 months $10,000 → $7,000 2. Sell at -15% and reinvest in a stock up 40% $10,000 → $8,500 → $11,900

In the first case, you’re still digging out of a hole. In the second, you’ve not only recovered – you’re ahead. That’s the difference between trying to be right eventually and being profitable now.

Every dollar in your portfolio has a job. When it’s tied up in a losing position, it’s not available for better opportunities. This is called opportunity risk.

Markets are dynamic. At any given time, some stocks are breaking out, others are consolidating and some are collapsing. By holding onto a laggard, you’re effectively choosing not to participate in stronger trends.

Over time, this compounds. Miss a few big winners because your capital is stuck in losers, and your overall returns suffer dramatically.

Imagine two investors:



Investor A holds a stock that declines 30% and waits for it to recover.

Investor B sells at a 15% loss and reallocates into a strong uptrend.

Over time, the gap widens – not because Investor B is smarter, but because they are more disciplined.

This is the essence of growth investing: cut losses quickly and let winners run.

The “Getting Back to Even” Trap

One of the most dangerous phrases in investing is: “I’ll sell when it gets back to my purchase price.”

This mindset creates several problems:



It anchors your decision to the past. The market doesn’t care what you paid.

The market doesn’t care what you paid. It ignores current conditions. A stock that has fallen sharply may still be in a downtrend.

A stock that has fallen sharply may still be in a downtrend. It leads to bad timing. Ironically, investors often sell just as the stock begins to recover—because they’re focused on breaking even, not maximizing gains.

Successful investors think differently. They ask, “Would I buy this stock today?” If the answer is no, holding it rarely makes sense.

The Discipline of a Sell Rule

To avoid emotional decision-making, many investors use predefined sell rules. A common approach is a loss limit, such as selling when a stock falls 10%–20% below the purchase price.

This does two things:



It removes emotion from the decision It protects capital for future opportunities

The exact percentage can vary depending on your strategy, but the principle remains the same: Have a rule and follow it.

Cutting Losses Isn’t About Being Right

One of the biggest mindset shifts in investing is realizing that success isn’t about being right all the time.

Even the best investors are wrong frequently. What separates them is how they handle it. They accept losses quickly, keep them small, and move on without hesitation.

In contrast, unsuccessful investors hold on to losers, hope for recovery, and let small losses turn into large ones

Over time, this difference in behavior leads to dramatically different results. Large losses don’t just hurt – they drag down the entire portfolio. And worse, they often come at the expense of missed opportunities elsewhere.

Cutting losses is one of the simplest rules in investing – and one of the hardest to follow. It requires discipline, humility and a willingness to admit you’re wrong. But the payoff is enormous.

By keeping losses small, you protect your capital so you have the flexibility and funds for better opportunities. And you’re rewarded for this with better long-term returns.

In the end, investing success isn’t about avoiding losses entirely. It’s about managing them intelligently. Because in the market, it’s not the mistakes that destroy portfolios, it’s the ones you refuse to correct.

What do you think? Do you have a personal sell policy? Do you follow guidance from someone who does? Do you buy and hold—and have no regrets? Share your thoughts with me at CEO@cabotwealth.com.

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