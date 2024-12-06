4 Trading Maxims to Remember in This Hot Market

If you’ve been investing for a while in growth stocks, you’re likely familiar with many of the trading maxims and core underpinnings of a successful system: Cut losses short, let your winners run, don’t put all your eggs in one basket and pay attention to the market’s trend, all of which are obviously key.

But as you go up the learning curve, you also come up with more tricks of the trade that can guide you, and we’ve found they can be especially helpful when things get volatile—both on the upside and downside. Obviously, we’ve seen the former of late, which is (a) great for our bottom line but also (b) stressful in terms of how to handle winners and target new entries.

Long story short, I’m seeing a few patterns on the charts out there that are intriguing and should lead to some interesting opportunities—especially if we see the market/growth stocks pull in a bit. So let’s get on with both the tricks of the trade … and some potential stocks to watch because of them.

4 Trading Maxims to Keep in Mind Now

#1: Don’t underestimate a big, liquid, well-sponsored growth stock that gaps up huge on earnings

Maybe it’s because I like to focus on emerging blue chips, but I used to find myself doubting big-cap growth names that would gap up on earnings (especially many weeks after other leaders have gotten going), thinking they were laggards. But while there are no sure things, over time I’ve come to never underestimate this situation, as it depicts monstrous buying by institutions that doesn’t usually go away overnight.

The clear example of this recently is Shopify (SHOP), which, after a solid recovery from its bear market lows for two years, etched a huge base this year (39 weeks long, 47% deep). The breakout on November 12 came on 9.5x average volume (a huge figure) and shares have held up well since. Near-term wobbles are possible (even likely) but odds favor big investors will be buying more here eventually.

#2: Many weeks up in a row usually means the next pullback is buyable

As I’ll talk about below, it does depend on where this happens, but a very good rule of thumb is if a liquid name goes from languishing to a string of six, eight or 10-plus weeks up in a row, the next meaningful dip (not just for a day or two, but maybe to the 50-day line) should be buyable.

The example du jour here is United Airlines (UAL), which, admittedly, isn’t a growth title, but it’s gone from nothingburger to superstar, rising an incredible 18 weeks in a row (!!) as it zoomed to multi-year highs. Near term, it’s obviously “overbought,” but barring something truly abnormal, the odds favor a dip of two or three weeks to find support.

#3: Daily or weekly volume clusters usually mean the next pullback is buyable

This is basically #2b—both many weeks up in a row and a string of big-volume buying days (at least four or five in a row) or weeks (two or three) often indicate a significant change in the supply/demand equation, so the first pullback has a good chance of finding support and leading to a fresh upleg. Note that this doesn’t mean every pullback for many months will do so—the further out you get, the greater the chance of pent-up selling appearing—but it works very well during the ensuing few weeks.

Toast (TOST), with three huge-volume buying weeks, looks like one of many good examples these days, and it should provide a real-time test of this—the stock took a hit this week after management said it was expecting “only” 200 basis points of margin expansion next year (Wall Street was hoping for more). Shares got clonked, but didn’t break down, and should find support right quick if all’s well. Let’s see how it progresses.

#4: Major strength after nine to 12 months of up action often happens toward the end of a run

The prior tidbits had to do with identifying stocks that might look too high—and they might be in the near term—but should work their way higher due to unusual strength. This one is the opposite and really speaks to one of the main reasons many investors have trouble with the market: The same type of action in a stock can mean different things at different stages of the advance.

When a stock shows unusual strength after a long period of listlessness, it’s very often a good sign—a kickoff, if you will. But if you see that action after nine to 12 months of strong action, it’s usually toward the end of the advance. It may not be the very end, but you’re likely in the fourth quarter.

Take GoDaddy (GDDY), for instance. It blasted off in November 2023, a kickoff that led to a huge short-term move and a persistent advance for the next year. Now the stock has come to life again … but after a year of up action, such strength doesn’t have the same meaning. I don’t call tops and I’m not saying GDDY is headed south from here, but risk is likely elevated and letting some shares go here or on the way up makes sense to me.

Right now, in Cabot Growth Investor, we're picking our spots and not taking this bull market for granted.

If you’re interested in learning more about the names we own, consider subscribing today at the link above.

