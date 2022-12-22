Should You Invest in CBD and are CBD Investments Worth it?

By now, you have almost certainly heard of CBD. Maybe you have considered trying to invest in CBD even. Cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is a component of marijuana that provides users with numerous health benefits without the high of regular marijuana. While some medical and recreational cannabis products include CBD, retail CBD products have no THC at all. There is even liposome-delivered CBD. CBD is known to reduce anxiety, combat insomnia, and can even help treat chronic pain. And since the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the growth and sale of CBD and Hemp, its popularity has skyrocketed.

If you want to invest in CBD though, there is more to know about CBD stocks and the marijuana investing sector.

Cannabis Will Be a Future Leading Industry

As marijuana has become increasingly legal across the United States and North America, the expansion and diversity of cannabis products is increasing. Creams, oils, gummies, drinks, even CBD dog treats are just some of the new CBD products that are appearing nationwide. And people are loving them.

A survey conducted by Consumer Reports in January 2020 found that of over 1,000 Americans surveyed, almost one-third of them stated they had tried CBD.

Not only did the survey discover CBD’s nationwide fame, but it also found that CBD is widely used by different age groups. While a majority of people (40%) who identified using or having used CBD in the past were in their 20s, 20% of people who also identified using or having used CBD in the past were 60 or older.

A follow-up survey by Forbes Health found that by 2022 over 60% of adults had reported using CBD in some form. The survey found that, of the numerous ways one can consume CBD, “Gummies and other edibles are most preferred (58%), followed by oils and tinctures (55%), capsules (55%) and lotions (53%).” And the majority of users reported using CBD to reduce stress (62%), relieve pain (60%) and improve sleep (58%).

It’s impressive to see different generations embracing CBD - especially older generations who may have held reservations about cannabis. To invest in CBD, and cannabis in general, these are all facts worth considering.

CBD and Hemp Products Are Everywhere (I’m Not Joking)

The popularity of CBD across America is clear.

A few years ago, I walked into a local coffee shop. As I was about to order, I noticed a bright green can of coffee in the drink fridge. I thought the color was an odd choice for a can of coffee, but then I looked closer.

It turned out that the drink was a “CBD-Infused Nitro Cold Brew.” The can read, “Made with 20MG of full spectrum Hemp extract organically grown in New England.” I bought two.

I was pretty amazed to see that a local company had already capitalized on the rising popularity of the newly legalized extract.

And then I remembered that for the past few weeks I had been seeing signs for CBD products everywhere. CVS, Walgreens, The Vitamin Shoppe, etc., all had advertisements describing their new CBD products. I have even seen a whole store devoted to selling just CBD products.

So what’s the point of this? CBD investment opportunities!

Invest in CBD Because Marijuana Investing is the Future

The explosive growth of marijuana investing and this industry is undeniable. And it’s better to jump in early as many are capitalizing on the unmatched growth of this sector.

But cannabis stocks have been falling steadily since topping in February 2021, losing more than three-quarters of their value. Thus, when the market in general finally stabilizes, cannabis stocks have more upside than just about any other sector.

Are you investing in CBD stocks? Why or why not?

*This post has been updated from a previously published version.

