4 Patriotic Stocks for the 4th of July

Patriotism is an ever-evolving concept in America. What exactly does it mean to be patriotic? Depends on who you ask. Thankfully, consumer research firm Brand Keys has been asking that question for 25 years. As their name suggests, however, their interest in patriotism is focused purely on brands: Which are America’s most patriotic brands? That’s the question it’s been asking consumers in its annual survey. By proxy, American investors may be curious to learn the most patriotic stocks before celebrating the 4th this weekend.

The most patriotic company, according to the 9,720 American consumers Brand Keys surveyed last year, is Jeep, which is manufactured by Stellantis (STLA) (a company ironically headquartered in the Netherlands). The most patriotic domestic company probably won’t surprise you: Coca-Cola (KO). That’s traditionally been seen as a stodgy dividend-payer, but not lately: it’s trading near all-time highs and is up 20.1% so far this year.

That also makes it one of the best performers of the top ten most patriotic stocks.

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Here are the rest of the 10 public companies that topped the list of the most patriotic brands:

1. Jeep (Stellantis; STLA)

2. Coca-Cola (KO)

3. Ford (F)

4. Levi Strauss (LEVI)

5. Disney (DIS)

6. Amazon (AMZN)

7. Walmart (WMT)

8. Hershey (HSY)

9. Ralph Lauren (RL)

10. Harley-Davidson (HOG)

The 10 most patriotic publicly traded stocks have an average year-to-date return of 1.2%, which is largely owing to the performance of the only non-American company on the list: Stellantis, which is down 48.8% this year.

If you exclude the Jeep parent company, the other nine names have an average YTD return of 6.1%.

Looking more closely at the rest of the top ten, Harley-Davidson (which is actually the 11th most patriotic brand but has been bumped up a spot in our list as the company immediately ahead of it—WeatherTech—is not publicly traded) has been the best performer in 2026, up 20.4%, followed by the aforementioned Coke, and then Levi Strauss at +17.4% YTD and Ralph Lauren (+10.1%).

One important takeaway here is that an enduring brand doesn’t guarantee investing success. While Jeep tops the patriotic brands list, the company itself has been dogged by operational difficulties and criticisms about product quality, and the stock is down 70.4% over the last five years.

So it’s important to make sure that you’re investing in more than just classic American brands—you also want to target companies with strong management and bright prospects.

4 Patriotic Stocks to Consider

Which of the ones I just mentioned look like the best patriotic stocks to buy now? I’ll give you four for the Fourth: Disney, Ford, Amazon and Coca-Cola.

Disney has been lagging since the end of the last bear market, up only 23% since October 2023, but the company is an IP juggernaut and the stock is trading at a trailing P/E of only 15.6.

Ford has been underperforming for decades (shares are trading at the same price they were in the late 1990s), but the company is the undisputed king of the pickup truck (the F-Series boasts 50 straight years of being the best-selling pickup truck), and the stock’s 4.5% dividend yield is an added attraction.

As for Amazon, there’s arguably no company more integrated into our daily lives—between the constant deluge of delivery boxes and the Amazon Web Services platform that underpins about 30% of the internet, you probably have at least one interaction with Amazon every single day.

And Coca-Cola gets the nod for momentum alone, as it’s the only name on this list testing all-time highs (although the 2.6% yield certainly doesn’t hurt).

If you’re looking to add some American names to your portfolio to celebrate our Independence, you can’t go wrong with any of the stocks I just mentioned.

Nothing could be more American!

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*This post has been updated from an original version, published in 2019.

