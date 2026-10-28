Finding the Best Growth Stocks in 3 Steps

There’s no such thing as a foolproof way to find the best growth stocks. If there were, investing would be as easy as simply buying whatever stock happens to check the relevant boxes.

That said, most growth investors do tend to have a favorite factor or two that they use to find the best growth stocks.

Here’s a quick guide to a few of the factors that we favor here at Cabot.

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Keys to Finding the Best Growth Stocks

Momentum

Growth investors who follow Cabot’s strategy often say that the momentum of the market, up or down, is the single biggest key to success. If markets are in an uptrend, the odds that a given growth stock will succeed are dramatically better. It’s like the difference between trying to paddle upstream against the current or heading downstream with the current at your back.

The same momentum principle applies to individual stocks, but there’s a bigger range of theories about where in a stock’s advance it should be bought. Typically, we favor stocks that are hitting new highs or are poised at the upper level of consolidation ahead of a potential breakout.

Either way, as the market sage says, “The most bullish thing a stock can do is go up.” Stocks or markets, the principle is the same.

Momentum won’t tell you what stock to buy, but it will give you a strong hint about when to buy and when to head for the safety of cash.

Revenue and Earnings Growth

One popular way for investors to find the best growth stocks is to screen for revenue and earnings growth. According to this theory, if a company is growing sales and keeping more of those sales in profits, it must be a good candidate for growth investing.

That’s the kind of logic that has brought so much attention to a company like Dell (DELL), whose shift from consumer-first PCs to high-demand enterprise infrastructure, data storage, hybrid cloud solutions, and AI-enabling hardware has driven massive growth in both sales and earnings.

In its latest quarter (Q2 of fiscal 2027), Dell reported revenue growth of 58% and astronomical EPS growth of 273% year over year.

Here’s a look at a weekly chart of DELL that spans the last two years, during which shares have risen more than 300%.

Story

Some growth investors are constantly on the prowl for a good story. Story stocks have the ability to engage the imagination and generate excitement, which can be a good thing.

Tesla (TSLA) is one name that has ridden the “story” to great heights.

But it can also be a snare for the unwary. That’s why paying attention to your stocks is always recommended.

These three principles are central to Cabot Momentum Trader, which seeks out momentum stocks that have good stories, numbers and charts.

In the advisory, Mike Cintolo identifies 10 of the market’s strongest-looking stocks (and highlights one as a “Top Pick”) and provides updates on whether previously highlighted stocks are in their target buy ranges, candidates for profit-taking, have triggered stop-losses, or are being dropped from coverage.

To learn more about Cabot Momentum Trader, click here.

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This post has been updated from a previously published version to reflect market conditions.

