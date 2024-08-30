Why the Next Big Market Move Is Up, with Mike Cintolo | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest earnings and the market’s reaction, cannabis stocks going up in smoke following delays in potential rescheduling and Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) precipitous fall after a Hindenburg research report and the subsequent filing delay. Then, they welcome on Mike Cintolo of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader to talk all things growth stocks, the action under the surface and what he’s seeing heading into fall.

