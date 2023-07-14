Why the Fed Shouldn’t Raise Rates Again...But Will | Cabot Street Check

This week, Chris and Brad discuss inflation, second-quarter earnings and when to expect the national investment in green infrastructure to hit companies’ bottom lines. Then, they run through head-to-head matchups covering everything from big vs. small caps, biotech vs. semiconductors and the battle of the AI heavyweights to Shohei Ohtani and the Barbie movie. The Inflation Reduction Act information referenced in the episode is available here.

