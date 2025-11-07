Why Elon Musk Might Actually Be Worth $1 Trillion | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the pullback in the market, Michael Burry’s short positions in Palantir (PLTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar pay package. Then, Mike Cintolo joins to offer his insight into the state of the market, what he’s seeing with growth stocks, and how to trade the latest bout of turbulence while staying prepared for the next leg up. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

