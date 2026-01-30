Why a Market Pullback May Be Imminent| Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad briefly touch on rumors that OpenAI will IPO in Q4 before discussing exuberant sentiment, rotation in the market, the Fed’s interest rate decision and the nomination of Kevin Warsh. Then, they talk big-tech earnings, a slew of announcements from Tesla and the sell-off in precious metals. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

