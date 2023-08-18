What to Make of the August Market Correction | Cabot Street Check

This week Chris and Brad debate whether the ongoing market pullback is healthy, earnings season blowups and why the market is punishing good news, and the “bend, don’t break” consumer. Then they discuss talking head “doomsayers” and why it’s important to take their predictions with a grain of salt. After that, they wrap up the podcast with a conversation about the failure of China’s post-covid comeback, struggles of Chinese real estate developers and whether the country is facing a Japan-like “lost decade.”

