What to Expect from Stocks in 2026 | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the state of the market heading into 2026 and catch up on the last two weeks of market action. They talk about the minutes from the December Fed meeting and what that could mean for investors going forward, the retirement of Warren Buffett and the astronomical returns that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) shareholders enjoyed with him at the helm, and they touch on an Iron Condor strategy gone wrong and why you shouldn’t use the Martingale strategy when investing.

