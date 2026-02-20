What the Supreme Court’s Tariff Strike-down Means for Stocks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad break down the Supreme Court ruling that rolls back President Trump’s tariffs, the newly released U.S. GDP figures, outperformance by defensive sectors amidst ongoing market rotation, and Berkshire-Hathaway’s (BRK.A/B) last moves with Warren Buffett at the helm. Then, Tyler Laundon joins to discuss the strength of small-cap stocks, which sectors look the best, and what he expects from the asset class for the rest of the year. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

