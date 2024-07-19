What Tech Stocks’ Very Bad Week Means for the Market | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the recent pullback in big tech and signs of anxiety across the market. They break down Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) disastrous day as well as corrections in ASML Holding (ASML) and Taiwan Semi (TSM) after their respective earnings reports and headlines about further export restrictions on chips. Then they look at gold, which has dipped after hitting fresh all-time highs a few days ago. To wrap up the episode, they share their perspectives on Cathie Wood’s “explanation” for selling out of Nvidia (NVDA) before its meteoric run higher.

