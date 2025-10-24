What Do Investors Care Most About Right Now? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad talk earnings results from Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and Intel (INTC) and whether there are any big-picture takeaways early in earnings season. Then, they discuss the latest inflation report’s green light for continued Fed cuts, trade war fears subsiding, and whether the gold and metals implosion was anything more than profit-taking. Finally, they revisit meme stocks as Beyond Meat (BYND) and Krispy Kreme (DNUT) pop and the meme stock ETF (MEME) rises from the ashes. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

