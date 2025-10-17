Volatility is Back. Time to Buy Gold ... and Small Caps? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the U.S. trade war with China, earnings season kicking off as banks report, and Bitcoin vs. gold as a market hedge. Then, they welcome on Tyler Laundon to discuss small-cap stocks, the catalysts driving outperformance in the Russell 2000, and the importance of lower rates for small caps. For more information on this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

