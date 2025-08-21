Trump Triggered a Cannabis Stock Rally. Will This One Last? | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the odds of a market pullback as growth stocks face selling pressures, Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech and what message he might try to send Wall Street, and earnings from Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT), and what they say about the broader economy. Then, they welcome on Michael Brush, Chief Analyst of Cabot Cannabis Investor, to offer up his thoughts on the market as a whole before diving into the possibility of rescheduling and what it could mean for cannabis stocks. For more information about this week’s offer, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

