Talking Turnarounds, and Trump Saves Cannabis Stocks | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris pays the price for his underperforming Bills before making the case that small-cap stocks will be at all-time highs by the end of the year. Then, he and Brad discuss the last inflation print before the Fed finally begins cutting rates and whether it remains an overhang going forward. They also discuss cash options for investors now that yields are heading lower and how Trump’s stance on Florida’s upcoming cannabis vote has helped spark a rally in marijuana stocks. In the main segment, they welcome on Clif Droke of Cabot Turnaround Letter to discuss turnaround stocks, his favorite sectors, and the upside he sees in gold and silver.

