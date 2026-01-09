Top Stock Picks for 2026, with Mike Larson | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the potential impact of U.S. action in Venezuela on energy stocks, the latest employment figures and the market’s response, and the Supreme Court’s impending decision on President Trump’s tariffs. Then, they welcome Mike Larson of MoneyShow to talk all about the 2026 Top Picks report, winners from last year’s report and his take on the market. To download the 2026 Top Picks report, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

