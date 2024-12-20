This Wall Street Veteran Tripled the Market the Last 20 Years | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the Dow’s 10-day losing streak, an uncharacteristic Jerome Powell press conference following the latest rate cut, and the subsequent market sell-off. Then, they welcome on Steve Reitmeister of WallStreetZen to discuss quantitative trading, his rating metrics and how to use them, and his assessment of the current state of the market and where he’s most bullish going forward. For immediate access to Steve’s new “Stock of the Week” picks, visit cabotwealth.com/street.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

