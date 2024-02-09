These 2 Sports Betting Stocks are the Real Super Bowl Winners | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the evolving narrative of the Magnificent Seven stocks, the latest high-profile regional bank blow-up and this weekend’s “Big Game” and which sports betting stocks look investable right now. Then, they welcome on Cabot Cannabis Investor’s Chief Analyst Michael Brush to discuss the recent rally in cannabis names, how he’s managed to consistently outperform the marijuana indexes, and how he expects rescheduling and SAFE Banking legislation to play out in the months ahead. To learn more about Cabot Cannabis Investor, click here.

Listen on Your Favorite Podcast Platform!

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to listen to Cabot Street Check when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-street-check-podcast-fields-only’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]

