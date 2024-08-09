The VIX Spike, the Carry Trade, and “Dividend Kings” | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the massive spike in the VIX to multi-year highs, rising recession fears and concerns that the Fed may be acting too late, and the Japanese “carry trade” that (briefly) cratered the Nikkei index. Then, they welcome on Ben Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Sure Dividend, to talk all about dividend investing. Ben shares his insights into long-term dividend payers like Sure Dividend’s “Dividend Kings,” the most important factor for supporting dividend growth, and which sectors have the strongest track records. You can find the full list of all 53 Dividend Kings here.

